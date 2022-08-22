Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,807 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.89% of Brunswick worth $54,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.1 %

Brunswick stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $105.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.