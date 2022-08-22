Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,420 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.33% of Universal Health Services worth $35,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

