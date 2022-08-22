Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Invests $59.76 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,759,000. HealthEquity comprises about 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.06% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HealthEquity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -93.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
