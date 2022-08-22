Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $74.40 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,619 shares during the period. Qualys comprises approximately 2.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.35% of Qualys worth $74,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,417 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys stock opened at $153.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.82.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.