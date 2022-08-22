Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,428 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.50% of Ormat Technologies worth $69,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,661 shares of company stock worth $4,065,340 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

