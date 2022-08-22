Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.81. 70,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,485,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research firms recently commented on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other Vacasa news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth $31,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

