V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.03

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 121388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $213,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.