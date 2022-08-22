UnMarshal 24-Hour Volume Tops $606,769.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $510,148.73 and $606,769.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00779373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UnMarshal
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
Buying and Selling UnMarshal
