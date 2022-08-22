Universe.XYZ (XYZ) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Universe.XYZ has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $25,491.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe.XYZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Universe.XYZ has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Universe.XYZ Profile
Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.
Buying and Selling Universe.XYZ
Receive News & Updates for Universe.XYZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe.XYZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.