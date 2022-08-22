United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.92. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

