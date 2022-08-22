Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,573 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.21. 29,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

