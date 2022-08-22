Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0268 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $43,905.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770666 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
