UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 17,324 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.81. 156,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

