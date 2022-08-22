UDR (NYSE:UDR) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.39.
UDR Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE UDR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75.
UDR Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of UDR
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
