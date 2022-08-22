UDR (NYSE:UDR) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.39.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UDR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UDR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.