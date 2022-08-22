U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of USB traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.