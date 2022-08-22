TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Cap of $362,402.96

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $362,402.96 and $46,355.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,998,473,974 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.