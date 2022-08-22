Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Position Lowered by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands comprises about 3.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPB. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,013,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 3,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,560. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $438.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

