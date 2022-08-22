TrustSwap Hits Market Cap of $20.49 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $309,119.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00129272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081186 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

