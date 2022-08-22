Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 316900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

