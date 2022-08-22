Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.09

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRAQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.