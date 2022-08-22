Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $29,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
