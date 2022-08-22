Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.22 on Friday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

