TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Boosted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TransUnion worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $79.53. 5,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,350. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.