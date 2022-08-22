TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.06

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $17.07. TPI Composites shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 2,338 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

TPI Composites Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TPI Composites

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 79.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 105,780 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $3,570,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 99,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

