Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$30.43 and a 1-year high of C$80.67.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.8300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,774,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$691,923,293.50. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.72 per share, with a total value of C$92,005.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,924,446.55. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. Insiders bought 26,825 shares of company stock worth $1,914,470 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

