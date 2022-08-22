Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CFO Francis M. Fetsko Sells 805 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tompkins Financial stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
