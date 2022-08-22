Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 320.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilray Trading Down 3.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. 329,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,188,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.57. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

