TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $396,804.26

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $396,804.26 and $1.50 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00926871 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,113.34 or 1.00077547 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

