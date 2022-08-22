Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 230733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$490.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.