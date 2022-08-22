Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,902. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.