Thorn Group Limited (TGA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 7th

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Thorn Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Thorn Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Thorn Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorn Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.