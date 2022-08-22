The Transfer Token Price Hits $0.0500 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $6,457.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000142 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.