The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,970,000 after buying an additional 188,250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,927,122 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

PG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.97. The company has a market cap of $357.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

