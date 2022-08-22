The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,929,285.30 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $149.97. The company has a market cap of $357.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.