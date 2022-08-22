The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 361,632 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Home Depot worth $478,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Home Depot by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 44,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 445,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $184,999,000 after buying an additional 92,241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $318.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.88.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

