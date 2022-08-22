The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $43.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $42.01 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.