The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $81.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.93.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

