The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $13.50

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.