The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €13.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Grand City Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

FRA:GYC opened at €12.70 ($12.96) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.42. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($20.55).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

