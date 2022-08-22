The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.61. 39,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.