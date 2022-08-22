The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

