The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is Bruce & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bruce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for about 7.9% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Allstate worth $38,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,722. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

