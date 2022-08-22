Thames Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,666 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 3.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,275. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.