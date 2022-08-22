Thames Capital Management LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,120 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 2.3% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $44.53. 38,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

