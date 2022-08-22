Thames Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Progyny by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Progyny by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,744,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,824,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Progyny by 87.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 712,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PGNY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

