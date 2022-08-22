Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.67 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $212.82 million and approximately $45.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00007777 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007545 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014480 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
