TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.