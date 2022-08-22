Telos (TLOS) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $54.21 million and $1.76 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

