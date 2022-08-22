Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 236106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

