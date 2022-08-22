Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 168,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,805,634 shares.The stock last traded at $4.25 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Several analysts recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 74,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

